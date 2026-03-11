City will face huge task in next week’s second leg after Valverde inspires Madrid to a 3-0 rout at the Bernabeu.

Federico Valverde struck the first ⁠hat-trick of ⁠his career as Real Madrid swept aside Manchester City 3-0 in the first ⁠leg of their Champions League last-16 tie , leaving the Premier League side with ⁠a daunting task ahead.

Pep Guardiola’s City side began brightly at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, but were caught out by Madrid’s pace on the break.

From ‌a swift move following a goal kick, Thibaut Courtois released Valverde down the right, who rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma to open the scoring in the 20th minute.

The Uruguay international took on the responsibility of inspiring the record 15-time champion in the absence of injured stars Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.

Seven minutes later Vinicius Junior made a great run from the ⁠left and fed Valverde, who ⁠beat the offside trap and drilled home.

Madrid struck again in the 42nd minute after another rapid counter. Vinicius surged forward ⁠and Brahim Diaz clipped a pass into Valverde’s path, the Uruguayan ⁠completing his treble with a ⁠fine volley after flicking the ball over a helpless Marc Guehi.

City pressed after half-time but it was the hosts ‌who wasted a great chance to deal another blow, when Donnarumma denied Vinicius from the ‌penalty ‌spot after the goalkeeper brought down the Brazilian inside the box.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, holders Paris St Germain ⁠carved ⁠out a clear advantage in their Champions League last-16 tie ⁠against Chelsea as substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inspired them to ⁠an exhilarating 5-2 first-leg victory at the Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique’s side twice went ‌ahead through Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele but were pegged back each time by Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez, only for Vitinha and Kvaratskhelia, ⁠with a double, to ⁠add three late goals for the hosts.

Meanwhile, another stellar display on ⁠their ⁠artificial home turf at the Aspmyra Stadium gave Norway’s Bodo/Glmit a 3-0 win ⁠over Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie ⁠on Wednesday.

The Norwegians’ Cinderella winning run in the Champions League extended to five victories in a row as Sondre Brunstad Fet converted a ‌penalty that he won on the half-hour mark, and Ole Didrik Blomberg followed up with a superbly-placed finish from a tight angle in first-half stoppage time.

Danish striker Kasper Hogh rounded off another fairytale effort, stealing between ‌two defenders to deftly steer the ball into the net from close range in the ‌71st ‌minute.

In Wednesday’s early game, Arsenal’s eight-game ‌winning run in the Champions League came to an end as they needed an 89th-minute ⁠penalty from substitute Kai ⁠Havertz to rescue a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in their last-16 first leg.

Former Leverkusen player Havertz converted the late spot kick to cancel out ⁠Robert Andrich’s 46th-minute header for the hosts, marking the first time this season that quadruple-chasing Arsenal had fallen behind in Europe’s elite competition.