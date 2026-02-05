Imane Khelif, who won boxing gold at the 2024 Olympics, says before gender test, ‘Do not exploit me in ‌your political agendas.’

Algerian boxer ‌Imane Khelif says she will comply with genetic testing requirements to be able to participate in competitions as long as the tests are conducted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Khelif won gold in the women’s welterweight ⁠division at the Paris Games in 2024 during a gender dispute over her eligibility after the International Boxing Association disqualified her from the 2023 World Championships based on sex chromosome tests.

World Boxing, which will oversee boxing competitions at the 2028 Olympics ⁠in Los Angeles after being granted provisional recognition by the IOC, in May announced mandatory sex testing for all boxers in its competitions. Khelif, who lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over World Boxing’s decision to bar her from events unless she undergoes genetic sex ‌testing, said she would undergo the testing only if it is administered by the IOC.

“Of course, I would accept doing anything I’m required to ‌do to participate in competitions,” Khelif told CNN.

“They should protect women, but they ‌need to pay attention that while ⁠protecting women, they shouldn’t hurt other women.”

“I’m not transgender. I’m a woman. I want to live my life. Please do not exploit me in ‌your political agendas.”

The 26-year-old said she was hopeful of getting justice from the CAS.

“I will not surrender until I have justice because I know justice is on my side above all else,” she said.