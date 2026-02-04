ICE agents have no operational police role in Winter Olympics: Italy

‘We won’t see anything on national territory that resembles what’s been seen in the US,’ Italy’s interior minister says.

Agents from the divisive United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency will have no operational role in the Winter Olympics, Italy’s interior minister has said days before the Milan-Cortina Games open.

ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which is a separate investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from the department carrying out the US immigration crackdown, will operate within US diplomatic missions only and “are not operational agents” and “have no executive function”, Matteo Piantedosi told the Italian Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the outrage over the HSI presence, including the Milan mayor’s warning that they were not welcome in the city during the February 6-22 Winter Games, was “completely unfounded”.

“ICE does not and will never be able to carry out operational police activities on our national territory,” Piantedosi said.

The minister aimed to clarify the news of the contentious deployment of ICE agents, which prompted protests in the Italian metropolis.

“Security and public order are ensured exclusively by our police forces,” he said.

“During the Milan-Cortina Games, the members of this agency will be engaged solely in analysis and information exchange with the Italian authorities,” he added.

“The presence of personnel linked to the ICE agency is certainly not a sudden and unilateral initiative to undermine our national sovereignty, as some have portrayed, but rather compliance with a legally binding international agreement entered into by Italy.”

Last week, the US agency said it will support the “Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and host nation to vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organisations”.

Following the announcement, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said ICE would not be welcome in his city.

“This is a militia that kills … It’s clear that they are not welcome in Milan. There’s no doubt about it. Can’t we just say no to [US President Donald] Trump for once?” he said in an interview with RTL 102.5 radio.

ICE said its operations in Italy are separate from the immigration crackdown ordered by Trump in the US.

The Italian interior minister confirmed that the agency’s role would be limited.

“We will not see anything on national territory that resembles what has been seen in the media in the United States,” Piantedosi said.

“The concerns that have inspired the controversy of the last few days are therefore completely unfounded, and this information allows me to definitively dispel them.”