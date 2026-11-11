South Africa’s most decorated Olympic athlete, Tatjana Smith, is changing nations to compete for the Netherlands, a decision she acknowledges “may disappoint or break the hearts” of some supporters.

“I’ve decided to swim for the Netherlands,” two-time Olympic swimming champion Smith said in a tearful video message on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I know that not everyone will understand or agree with my decision,” she said, citing “financial and practical challenges” that can make a swimming career difficult to sustain.

Smith won the 100-metre breaststroke gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and, as Tatjana Schoenmaker, the 200-metre breaststroke at the Tokyo Games held in 2021.

She also took two silvers, in the 100-metre breaststroke at Tokyo and the 200-metre breaststroke in Paris, to become South Africa’s most successful Olympic athlete.

“To South Africa, when I was a little girl, my biggest dream was to represent my country at the Olympics,” Smith said.

“I got to live that dream, and it gave me more than I could have ever imagined.”

She holds dual citizenship with the Netherlands.

“Both countries are a part of who I am,” the 29-year-old Smith said. “But dreams can change as you grow.”

She retired from competitive swimming after Paris and announced a comeback two months ago, targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics – now in Dutch orange instead of South African green and gold.

“This gives me the opportunity to explore another part of my identity and the heritage ⁠⁠that I’ve never experienced through sport.

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“The opportunity ⁠⁠also offers greater high performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career.”

Smith added that athletes need a system in which they can thrive and not just survive, suggesting she would have “greater high performance support” in future. She said she would continue training in South Africa.

Fellow South African swimmer Chad le Clos also has four medals although just one gold.