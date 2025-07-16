Report: LeBron James expected to remain with Lakers this season

Despite an off season of rumours and speculation, LeBron James is expected to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025-26 basketball season, The Athletic has reported.

The Lakers and James have not engaged in talks about a trade or buyout, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is expected to report to camp with the Lakers this autumn, per the report published on Wednesday. There haven’t been any signs, either, that James wants out.

James picked up his $52.6m option last month to return for an eighth season with the Lakers.

He will be returning to a team this time around on which, for the first time in his career, he is the second option. Luka Doncic, acquired in a stunning trade from the Dallas Mavericks in February, is expected to be the centrepiece for Los Angeles in the upcoming season.

Apparently fuelling the trade or buyout rumours is a statement made by James’s longtime agent, Rich Paul, last month that included this line, “We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.”

Trading James, given his salary, would be difficult since NBA trades must be for players with contracts of similar value due to the salary cap.

The Lakers, according to The Athletic, also are reluctant to take on a player earning in the $50m range if he has additional years on the contract. The Lakers will be free of James’s $52.6m player option once his contract expires at the end of the upcoming season.

James, 40, is entering his record-setting 23rd NBA season. He has played in 1,562 regular-season games and is 50 shy of breaking Hall of Fame member Robert Parish’s NBA record.

James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 70 games in 2024-25 to rank in the top 22 in each category. The Lakers forward also finished sixth in most valuable player (MVP) voting.

He is a 21-time All-Star, four-time league MVP and four-time NBA champion. He has scored a record 42,184 regular-season points, and 50,473 in the regular season and playoffs combined.

James entered the NBA as an 18-year-old after being selected number one in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He turns 41 in December.