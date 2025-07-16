Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois clash for the right to be called the world’s undisputed heavyweight boxing champion.

Oleksandr Usyk has had a whirlwind year at the top of boxing’s heavyweight division and will face another formidable challenge when he takes on Daniel Dubois in a much-anticipated rematch.

In May 2024, Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when he beat Tyson Fury in a fight for the ages, but had to vacate one of his belts a month later.

The man who took that belt was his other great rival in Dubois, a fighter he defeated in a controversial bout two years ago, and who is now challenging the undefeated Ukrainian for the rest of his world titles in a spectacular unification showdown.

Here’s what you need to know about Usyk vs Dubois 2:

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, July 19.

Usyk and Dubois are expected to undertake their ring walks at 9:45pm local time (20:45 GMT), which is 4:45pm ET and 1:45pm PT. The fight will begin shortly thereafter.

Where is Dubois vs Usyk being held?

The famous Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom will host the blockbuster fight.

For boxing matches, Wembley Stadium can hold up to 96,000 spectators.

Where can I follow and watch the Usyk vs Dubois title fight?

Al Jazeera’s live text commentary and photo coverage will begin at 17:00 GMT on Saturday, July 19. We will bring you all the pre-fight talking points, analysis and build-up before bringing you Usyk-Dubois 2 updates live.

This whole fight card will be available live worldwide exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view.

Which titles are Usyk and Dubois fighting for?

The clash will be an undisputed championship fight, and the titles on the line will be Usyk’s WBC, WBA and WBO belts, as well the IBF title held by Dubois.

It’s just the second undisputed heavyweight championship bout of the past two decades.

What is the fight purse?

The record-breaking prize money for the rematch is reported to be $203m.

Why did Usyk lose his IBF title?

In May 2024, Usyk won the world’s first undisputed heavyweight championship in 25 years, an unprecedented feat in boxing’s four-belt era, when he beat Fury by split decision.

However, having decided not to defend the IBF crown against then-interim champion and mandatory challenger Dubois, Usyk vacated the belt in June and was left with the WBC, WBA and WBO belts.

Who is the favourite?

Usyk is widely expected to defeat Dubois a second time, according to most leading bookmakers who are quoting the Ukrainian at 1/3 on, or in metric terms, paying out $1.33 for the win.

Odds on a Dubois victory currently range from 5/2 ($2.50) to 13/5 ($2.60).

Who is Daniel Dubois?

Dubois was born in Greenwich, London, where his father began training him as a boxer at an early age. A home-schooled child, Dubois loved boxing and later joined boxing clubs in southern London.

Also known as Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois, the boxer turned pro at the age of 19.

The 6ft-4inch (1.93-metre) boxer has gained the reputation of being a giant-killer, having defeated fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and Olympic bronze medallist Filip Hrgovic of Croatia.

Who is Oleksandr Usyk?

Usyk is a 2012 Olympic gold medallist from Ukraine who had previously won the AIBA World Boxing Championship in 2011.

The 6ft-3inch (1.9-metre) tall fighter has spent time on patrol at home during Russia’s war on Ukraine.

He turned professional in 2013, aged 26 and made a steady rise in the cruiserweight division, before switching to heavyweight in 2019.

Saturday’s fight gives Usyk the opportunity to become the undisputed champion of the world for the third time, having also held the title in the cruiserweight division in 2018. The southpaw is the third man ever to have held the title in two weight divisions.

What’s Usyk’s fight record?

The Ukrainian remains unbeaten in his professional career.

Fights: 23

Wins: 23

Wins by KO: 14

What’s Dubois’ fight record?

The 27-year-old challenger, despite being 11 years younger than Usyk, has more career professional fights than his opponent.

Fights: 24

Wins: 22

Wins by KO: 21

Losses: 2

What happened in Dubois-Usyk 1?

The pair fought for the first time in Wroclaw, Poland in August 2023, when Usyk stopped Dubois in the ninth round, but only after controversially getting time to recover from what was adjudged a low blow by Dubois in the fifth round.

It sent Usyk to the canvas, where he sat against the ropes. Replays showed the punch hitting around Usyk’s belt, and Dubois still maintains he was robbed.

“I want to get my rematch,” Dubois said of Usyk, “and put the wrong right.”

What has Usyk said about the rematch?

The 38-year-old said that he is ready to “become undisputed again,” referring to the reunification of all heavyweight titles he held after beating Fury on May 18, 2024.

“[I am still boxing] because Jesus gives me the opportunity, and I take this,” Usyk said in an interview on host broadcaster streaming platform DAZN. “Now my goal is to become a three-time undisputed. Listen, I love boxing, training hard. I guess it’s my last two fights, with Dubois and next, I don’t know who.”

“I love my British opponents,” Usyk added. “I think Daniel is a good athlete, a good boxer, and has good skills. He has had great wins in his last three fights, is a great fighter. I think Daniel deserves [the rematch].”

What has Dubois said about the rematch?

Dubois has pledged to exact revenge on the Ukrainian fighter.

“I can’t wait to put him [Usyk] to sleep,” said Dubois.

“I’m on fire now. I’m just pent up. I’m ready to go. It’s going to be a bloodbath … in the ring on the night, he’ll be doing a funny dance when I hit him.

“We don’t care about no body shots. We’re going to knock him out on July 19.”

The Brit has repeatedly stated that he’s a “10 times better” fighter than he was in his first fight against Usyk and is ready to “unleash hell”.

Why did Dubois’ trainer accuse Usyk of ‘conning the boxing world’ in their first fight in Poland?

The British fighter’s trainer accused Usyk of “conning the boxing world” at the pre-fight news conference in April.

Referring to Usyk’s 2023 fight against Dubois, Don Charles accused the Ukrainian of being hurt by a legal body shot and said his fighter should have won the encounter.

“The actions you did that night, you’ve heard of the Oscars? You should’ve won an Oscar,” Charles said.

“You conned the referee, you conned us, and you conned the boxing world.

“You pride yourself as a God-fearing man – ‘Thou shalt not lie’ – so I question what kind of God do you worship? The God has summoned you for our son Daniel Dubois to get revenge on you.”

How did Usyk respond to the accusation?

Usyk shrugged off accusations of cheating and fakery and said he was ready to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world for a second time.

“I’m ready right now,” Usyk told a news conference at Wembley Stadium.

Usyk, smiling, said the Oscar would be coming. “You must teach your fighter to punch clean,” he added.

“It’s just talking. For me, it doesn’t matter.”

Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, said after that photographs of the blow were produced, with the Ukrainian’s camp accusing Dubois of up to 20 low blows, Usyk could not be accused of cheating.

“Don’t call my man a cheat,” he said. “He didn’t cheat. He had an opportunity to rest and he rested … tell it to the referee, not my man.”

Who is on the undercard?

In the penultimate fight of the night, the UK’s Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBC silver heavyweight title against former world champ Kevin Lerena of South Africa.

In the light heavyweight classification, Poland’s Daniel Lapin will put his IBF intercontinental and WBA continental belts up for grabs against another local fighter, Lewis Edmondson.

The first bout is scheduled for 5:40pm local (16:40 GMT).