Fighting Alcaraz claims maiden Monte Carlo title before French Open

Spanish star comes back from a set down to beat Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 as he gears up to defend his title at Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz has overcome a slow start to beat an injury-stricken Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in the Monte Carlo Masters final, clinching his first title at the prestigious clay-court event and gaining momentum going into next month’s French Open.

The Spaniard dropped his opening two service games and struggled to find his range early on Sunday, particularly on his usually reliable forehand, as Musetti took full advantage to claim the first set.

But Alcaraz responded with a dominant display in the second, winning five straight games to take control of the match.

His physical power and improved shot selection proved too much for the Italian world number 16, who was seeking his first Masters 1000 title.

Alcaraz broke in the first and third games of the deciding set, maintaining his grip on the contest to seal victory in the first major European clay-court event of the season.

Musetti started showing signs of a right-leg injury in the third set and received treatment at 0-3. Playing in his first Masters 1000 final, the 23-year-old Italian had trouble moving and keeping up with Alcaraz towards the end of the match.

“This is not the way I want to win a match. I really feel sorry for him,” Alcaraz said.

“Just really happy to have won the Monte Carlo for the first time. It’s been a really difficult week with a lot of difficult situations. I’m really proud of myself, how I dealt with everything.”

Alcaraz has struggled at times this year and was coming off an opening-round loss to David Goffin in Miami.

It was Alcaraz’s third consecutive clay-court final after winning the French Open and finishing with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

Alcaraz was playing in his 23rd tour-level final and will move up a place in the rankings and displace Alexander Zverev at number two.

Some consolation for Musetti is a rise to 11th in the rankings and the promise of more to come on the clay as the season builds towards the French Open at Roland Garros.

“It was probably one of my best tournaments so far,” he said.

“I’m disappointed I couldn’t finish the match in the best way for the crowd. You deserve it, so I will keep going and try and come back for revenge.”