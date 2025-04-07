In Pictures

Runners compete as Pyongyang Marathon returns from COVID pause

The North Korean race took place for the first time in six years following the pandemic lockdown.

North Korea holds first Pyongyang Marathon since pandemic
A participant crosses the line in the 31st Pyongyang International Marathon at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang [Kim Won Jin/AFP]
Published On 7 Apr 2025

North Korea has held the first Pyongyang International Marathon in six years, with hundreds of runners taking to the streets of the capital.

Numerous foreign athletes had arrived in the city ahead of the race, held on Sunday as part of celebrations of the birth of the country’s founding leader, Kim Il Sung, in 1912.

Photos showed foreign runners crossing the starting line at Kim Il Sung Stadium, some taking photos on their phones, as North Korean spectators cheered them on.

Another image showed North Korean and foreign runners competing on the streets of Pyongyang, with citizens lining the route.

The marathon is the largest international sporting event in the reclusive Asian country, and offers a rare opportunity for visitors to run through the streets of the tightly-controlled capital.

Images posted on the Instagram account of Simon Cockerell, the general manager of Koryo Tours which organises trips for foreign amateur runners to participate, showed crowds cheering as the athletes passed.

“A few pics of today’s Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea. Amazing event and a race like no other,” Cockerell wrote.

The last edition of the marathon was held in 2019. The following year, the nuclear-armed state sealed its borders in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Pyongyang Marathon is an extremely unique experience as it provides an opportunity to interact with locals,” Koryo Tours said on its website. “An experience truly like no other.”

“North Korea is a complex and fascinating place that intrigues many people,” Cockerell told Australian broadcaster SBS.

“And while it is certainly not for everyone, it definitely appeals to those curious about the experience of visiting such a country and seeing what they can.”

The marathon is listed on the website of the global governing body World Athletics.

In 2019, about 950 foreigners took part, up from roughly 450 the previous year. About 180 runners from overseas were expected to participate this year.

People walk along the racetrack, some wearing tracksuits. They take photos and smile as the crowd on the stands watches on.
The last edition of the Pyongyang Marathon was held in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw North Korea seal its borders. [Kim Won Jin/AFP]
Athletes in red and blue run along the road with Pyongyang's white stone Arch of Triumph behind them.
Athletes from China, Romania and other countries participated in the 2025 event, according to the state's official KCNA news agency. [Kim Won Jin/AFP]
Spectators hold up hundreds of gold cones in the stands.
Spectators cheer during the 31st Pyongyang International Marathon at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang. [Kim Won Jin/AFP]
A man runs holding a North Korean flag. He is in focus and the crowd in the stands is blurred behind him.
Travellers arrived in Pyongyang on Friday and Saturday, with runners from overseas practising at a hotel in Pyongyang for the race, said Simon Cockerell, general manager at Beijing-based Koryo Tours. [Kim Won Jin/AFP]
Runners holding mobile phones, dressed in blue, run through the track.
The marathon follows a course through central Pyongyang, passing the city's landmarks, before heading to the countryside and then returning to a stadium, which hosts a crowd of 50,000, according to Koryo Tours. [Kim Won Jin/AFP]
Women in beautiful, ceremonial dresses stand on the track as a man raises a flag and an audience watch on from the stands. Audience members are dressed in suits.
The Pyongyang International Marathon is one of several events celebrating the April 15 birthday of Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder and the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. [Kim Won Jin/AFP]
Runners wear blue and white. There is a motorcycle riding on the side of the road next to them.
Participants run through Pyongyang on April 6, 2025. [Kim Won Jin/AFP]
People on the track are taking pictures.
At the stadium, a huge crowd - some wearing masks - greeted the runners. Foreign participants took pictures of the spectators with mobile phones. [Kim Won Jin/AFP]
An athlete runs onto the track with the crowd in the background in the stands.
The isolated state sealed its borders in 2020 at the start of the pandemic but has been slowly lifting restrictions since 2023. [Kim Won Jin/AFP]