In addition to the epic India-Pakistan clash on February 23, Australia meet England, and Afghanistan play their debut match at the tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy begins on Wednesday with the world’s top eight teams competing in Pakistan and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for the prestigious title.

Here are three highly anticipated matches in the group phase of the 50-over-a-side tournament:

Australia vs England (February 22):

The great Ashes rivals clash in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The one-day international (ODI) World Cup holders Australia have had the upper hand against their old foes in recent 50-over matches and won their previous series 3-2 last year.

But both come into the Champions Trophy with question marks hanging over them.

Australia are without their “big three” pacemen – Pat Cummins (ankle injury), Josh Hazlewood (hip injury) and Mitchell Starc, who opted out for personal reasons.

Add in the absences of all-rounders Mitchell Marsh (back injury) and Marcus Stoinis (retired), and half of their regular team is missing.

The depleted side suffered a heavy 2-0 ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka just before the tournament.

England, with Test coach Brendon McCullum now in charge, did no better and were whitewashed 3-0 in an ODI series in India.

Since winning the 2019 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup, England have struggled in white-ball cricket.

Pakistan vs India (February 23):

TV ratings rocket with millions tuning in to watch Pakistan and India any time they battle it out, owing to the deep political rivalry between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The two teams meet in Dubai on Sunday.

Tickets for the clash were sold out minutes after going on sale as more than 150,000 fans queued online to grab a seat in the 25,000-capacity stadium.

India refused to visit Pakistan for the tournament, forcing the latter to agree to partially relinquish hosting rights to Dubai after a long standoff.

On the pitch, India are favourites to win the tournament for a third time, in what is expected to be the international swansong for captain Rohit Sharma.

Pakistan are the Champions Trophy holders and field a talented but unpredictable lineup.

Afghanistan vs England (February 26):

More than 160 British politicians called for England to boycott the match in Lahore on February 26 over the erosion of women’s rights by Taliban authorities in Afghanistan.

However, skipper Jos Buttler rejected the idea, saying: “I don’t think a boycott is the way to go about it.”

Barring a shock last-minute about-face, the game will go ahead.

After being well beaten in India last week, Buttler insisted that England can be “dangerous” at the Champions Trophy, even if recent evidence suggests otherwise.

Afghanistan have become a rising force in white-ball cricket in recent years, rising to eighth in the ODI world rankings, one place below England.

The Afghans beat Australia on the way to a historic semifinal place at last year’s T20 World Cup, before losing to South Africa.

They also upset England at the 2023 World Cup in India, defeating the star-studded team by 69 runs in New Delhi.