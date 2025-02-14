Australia lose by 147-run margin in final Champions Trophy warm-up as Sri Lanka take series 2-0.

Kusal Mendis has scored his fifth century, and Dunith Wellalage has taken four wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by 174 runs in their second one-day international and sweep the series 2-0.

Australia, holders of the Cricket World Cup after their 2023 victory in India, lost their last seven wickets for 28 runs on Friday to be bowled out for 107 runs in the 25th over in Colombo.

It was the Australians’ last match before their Champions League opener against England in Pakistan on February 22.

Sri Lanka made a competitive 281-4 in their 50 overs after captain Charith Asalanka had won the toss and elected to bat first. Mendis top-scored with 101 and was well supported by Asalanka, who followed up a fighting century in the first game with an unbeaten 78.

“Very pleased with where we are. We were ranked very low a few months ago,” Mendis said. “We worked really hard. This is a result of that commitment.”

Opener Nishan Madushka scored his second one-day international half-century to be dismissed for 51.

Fast bowler Sean Abbott had the best bowling figures of 1-41.

Australia’s score is its second lowest against Sri Lanka after the 74 all out it made in 2013. Sri Lanka’s margin of victory is also its largest win by runs in one-day internationals against Australia.

“The plan was for the top order to bat a bit longer,” Mendis said. “The heat was tough, and we knew that they might struggle, and we tried to bat as deep as possible.”

Australia fast bowler Aaron Hardie gave his team an early breakthrough by bowling out opening batter Pathum Nissanka for six with the total on 15. But Mendis and Madushka rebuilt the innings with a 98-run partnership for the second wicket off 115 deliveries.

Madushka was out for 51, caught by Adam Zampa off fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis. He hit a six and four boundaries.

Eight runs later, Abbott bowled out Kamindu Mendis for four, leaving the hosts at 121-3.

Kusal Mendis again shared a 94-run partnership with Asalanka, who hit three sixes and six boundaries in a 66-ball 78. Kusal Mendis faced 115 deliveries and hit 11 boundaries.

Sri Lanka’s fast bowler Asitha Fernando dismissed Matthew Short LBW for six. Jake Fraser-McGurk was caught by Asalanka at mid-off for nine, and Travis Head (18) was caught in the deep by substitute fielder Avishka Fernando.

A partnership of 46 runs between captain Steven Smith and Josh Inglis showed promise for a recovery when Inglis (22) was bowled by Wellalage. Glenn Maxwell was out for one, bowled by Wellalage, and Smith was the highest scorer with 29 runs before being trapped LBW by leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Wellalage had 4-35 while Fernando and Hasaranga took three wickets each.

Australia made five changes, recalling Head, Maxwell and Inglis, who were rested in the first match, which Australia lost by 49 runs.

Fast bowler Dwarshuis and leg spinner Tanveer Sangha were also added to the Australian lineup. Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly, Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis were left out.

Smith said Australia were experimenting a bit before the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

“We were certainly trying a few different things,” Smith said. “You don’t see an Australian team making five changes day in, day out. It was about everyone having an opportunity to get some time in the middle. … Hopefully we can take something from it, move forward and have a good tournament in Pakistan.”