Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals while Real Madrid will be pitted against Real Sociedad.

It is the first time since 2014 that Spain’s three big teams have reached the final four, and Real Sociedad was also there on that occasion.

Wednesday’s draw selected record 31-time winners Barcelona, who last lifted the trophy in 2021, to host Diego Simeone’s side in the first leg before visiting Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico, second in LaLiga and a point ahead of the Catalan giants, last lifted the trophy in 2013 and have won it on 10 occasions.

Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, 20-time cup winners, visit San Sebastian in the first leg before hosting Real Sociedad in the return.

Basque side Real Sociedad have won the trophy only twice, most recently claiming the 2020 edition.

The semifinal first legs will be played on February 25 and 26 with the return legs set for April 1 and 2.