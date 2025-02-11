Sport|Football

Football star Sam Kerr found not guilty of racial harassment in England

The Chelsea striker is cleared of racially aggravated harassment after calling a police officer ‘stupid and white’ in 2023.

Sam Kerr reacts.
Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr arrives at Kingston Crown Court in south London to hear the jury verdict on February 11, 2025 [Justin Tallis/AFP]
Published On 11 Feb 2025

Australian women’s football captain Sam Kerr was found not guilty of racially abusing a British police officer after a dispute with a cab driver.

Kerr, who has Indian ancestry, called officer Stephen Lovell “stupid and white” after police were called following a drunken dispute with a cab driver in the early hours of January 30, 2023.

The 31-year-old, one of the world’s top female strikers who plays for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League (WSL), admitted saying those words but denied one count of racially aggravated harassment.

Her lawyer argued in the south London court that she was making a comment about power and privilege, and Kerr gave evidence last week that she felt police treated her differently because of the colour of her skin.

Kerr was acquitted by a jury on Tuesday after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. She showed no emotion in the dock as the verdict was delivered.

Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England
Matildas captain Samantha Kerr is Australia’s greatest ever goal scorer and plays for English club Chelsea in the WSL [Abbie Parr/AP]
Source: News Agencies

