Key dates, teams, venues, players, tournament format, favourites and tickets ahead of the 20th edition of the event.

The next generation of football stars will showcase their talent on the biggest stage when the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025 kicks off in Qatar on Monday.

With an expanded field of 48 teams, the tournament is set to deliver a spectacle unlike any before.

Here’s everything you need to know about the showpiece event:

The FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 3, with two matches – South Africa vs Bolivia and Costa Rica vs the United Arab Emirates – kicking off the tournament.

The final will be played on November 27, marking the conclusion of the 104-match tournament.

Group stage: November 3 to 11

November 3 to 11 Round of 32: November 14 and 15

November 14 and 15 Round of 16: November 18

November 18 Quarterfinals: November 21

November 21 Semifinals: November 24

November 24 Third-place playoff: November 27

November 27 Final: November 27

Where is the tournament being held?

Qatar will host five consecutive U-17 World Cups, starting this year.

At the 2025 edition, all matches up until the final will take place across eight pitches at the Aspire Zone complex in Al Rayyan, about 9km (5.6 miles) from the centre of the capital, Doha.

The final will be played at Khalifa International Stadium, the 45,857-capacity venue that hosted six matches during the men’s FIFA 2022 World Cup. Built in 1976, it is one of Qatar’s oldest stadiums.

This year’s tournament marks the third time the U-17 World Cup has been held in the Arab world, after Egypt hosted in 1997 and the United Arab Emirates in 2013.

How many teams are taking part?

The 2025 U-17 World Cup is the first to be played in the 48-team format instead of the previous biennial 24-team tournaments.

The participating nations, from six confederations, have been divided into 12 groups, as follows:

⚽ Group A: Qatar, Italy, South Africa, Bolivia

⚽ Group B: Japan, Morocco, New Caledonia, Portugal

⚽ Group C: Senegal, Croatia, Costa Rica, United Arab Emirates

⚽ Group D: Argentina, Belgium, Tunisia, Fiji

⚽ Group E: England, Venezuela, Haiti, Egypt

⚽ Group F: Mexico, South Korea, Ivory Coast, Switzerland

⚽ Group G: Germany, Colombia, North Korea, El Salvador

⚽ Group H: Brazil, Honduras, Indonesia, Zambia

⚽ Group I: US, Burkina Faso, Tajikistan, Czechia

⚽ Group J: Paraguay, Uzbekistan, Panama, Republic of Ireland

⚽ Group K: France, Chile, Canada, Uganda

⚽ Group L: Mali, New Zealand, Austria, Saudi Arabia

What is the tournament format?

The top two teams in each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed sides, will qualify for the round of 32.

From there on, the tournament will be played in a knockout format, featuring the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

Why is the U-17 World Cup important?

Youth World Cups are exciting to watch as they offer a glimpse into football’s future, showcasing young talents before they make their mark on the biggest professional stages.

The U-17 World Cup holds special significance as it often serves as a launchpad for the stars of tomorrow.

Retired and current players like Cesc Fabregas, Toni Kroos, and Phil Foden — who went on to shine in the world’s top football leagues — first caught global attention at the U-17 World Cup, each winning the tournament’s Golden Ball award for the best player.

Who are the favourites to win?

Brazil, aiming for a record-equalling fifth U-17 World Cup, will be the frontrunners in Qatar. Heading into the tournament as the reigning South American champions, Brazil are arguably the best team from the region, having held that crown for a record 14 times.

Nigeria’s failure to qualify for this World Cup means the Brazilians are the most successful team at the 2025 edition.

Other contenders for the title are Portugal, who sealed their third U-17 Euro title in June, and France, who often enjoy a deep run at major tournaments.

Although Germany are the defending World Cup winners from 2023, expectations are low this year after they failed to get past the group stage at the Euros.

Twice World Cup winners Mexico are also the title favourites as they make their eighth successive appearance at the finals, while Asian champions Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia could be the dark horses.

Who are the top players to watch?

Italy’s attacking midfielder Samuele Inacio, the top scorer at the Euros finals with five goals, is one to watch at the tournament. Inacio, who plays for the Borussia Dortmund youth academy, is a constant goal threat thanks to his sublime creativity in the forward line.

France forward Djylian N’Guessan, who scored nine times during the Euro qualifying and finals, is another key player from the region, known for his link-up play, calm finishing and excellent technique. N’Guessan, 17, also played for his nation in the recent U-20 World Cup in Chile.



Although Argentina failed to reach the semifinals at the South American U-17 Championship, striker Thomas de Martis finished as the top scorer with six goals. Clinical in the box and great at finishing, de Martis also possesses excellent aerial ability.

Sadriddin Khasanov, named the most valuable player (MVP) in Uzbekistan’s U-17 Asian Cup triumph for his goal-scoring abilities and impressive skills, is also on the list of must-watch players, alongside Morocco’s midfield maestro Abdellah Ouazane, the player of the tournament during their maiden U-17 Africa Cup of Nations title run.

Where to buy tickets and watch the tournament?

Tickets for the U-17 World Cup are on general sale and can be purchased on FIFA’s official platform. Five types of tickets are available, including a day pass, a dedicated ticket for all of host nation Qatar’s matches, and a standalone final ticket.

A day pass, which provides access to six selected pitches, costs approximately $5.50, while the tickets for the final start at about $4.

Broadcasters for selected territories – including Brazil, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States – have been announced.