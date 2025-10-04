Chelsea beat Liverpool with late Estevao goal as Arsenal top Premier League

Estevao’s injury-time goal seals 2-1 win for Chelsea over Liverpool as Arsenal take EPL top spot beating West Ham 2-0.

Estevao struck in added time for Chelsea to inflict a third straight defeat on Premier League champion Liverpool.

The Brazilian slid in at the far post to seal a 2-1 win for the Blues that sparked wild celebrations after a thrilling clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The teenager’s first goal since his move from Palmeiras ensured Liverpool goes into the international break having been knocked off the top of the standings.

Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo had given his side a half-time lead following a fierce drive from outside the box, but Cody Gapko levelled.

“Last season, we lost against Chelsea as well. Stamford Bridge is always difficult [to play at]. We were very close to a result. [It’s all about] Small margins,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said.

The Dutchman also went on to reflect on the defeats at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday and at Crystal Palace last weekend.

“As I said at Galatasaray, we had a one-vs-one, then they get a penalty,” he said. “We conceded in extra, extra time against Palace. And then today, they score a goal that could go at either end.”

Arsenal claimed first place, a point ahead of Liverpool, after beating West Ham 2-0 earlier in the day.

Manchester United also secured a crucial victory as they won against Sunderland 2-0.

Relief for Manchester United manager Amorim

Ruben Amorim rang the changes and the Manchester United manager got the result he desperately needed.

United’s win may quieten the mounting speculation over Amorim’s position, even if only temporarily. He has still to lead United to back-to-back victories in the league after almost a year in charge, but this was a step in the right direction.

Advertisement

“Of course, it’s really important to win games and have a better feeling, but we need to forget this game and go for the next one,” he said.

Amorim showed his ruthless side by dropping $84m summer signing Matheus Cunha and handing a first start to new goalkeeper Senne Lammens in a game that was seen as another potential stumbling block after losing three of their opening six league matches.

Those decisions paid off with first-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko at Old Trafford and a first clean sheet of the season.

This was only Amorim’s 10th win from 34 league games and going into Saturday’s match, he accepted it would be “impossible” to continue in the job if results did not turn.

Which is why victory against Sunderland was crucial in a week when he was criticised by United greats Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, and before the international break, which has traditionally been a convenient time to make managerial changes.

“There’s always a lot of pressure, especially in a club like this, but we always try to take it in a positive way,” said Sesko, who scored for the second game running after his move from RB Leipzig worth up to $99m. “We did it, and we showed once again that we can play well, that we can win games.”

Arsenal on a roll

That is four wins in row for Arsenal.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, from the penalty spot, inflicted a first defeat on new West Ham coach Nuno Espirito Santo in Arteta’s 300th game in charge.

“I wanted to celebrate it with a win, I’ve got it,” Arteta said.

After a daunting start to the campaign, Arsenal was back in the title hunt following three seasons as runner-up.

Saka, who scored on his 200th appearance for the club, is convinced Arteta will deliver trophies.

“We’ve had some tough games, particularly away. We are in a strong place in the Premier League and looking forward to coming back and pushing on,” he told the BBC. “Mikel has very much improved my game. I am very grateful to have him as my coach. He will bring this club success and [I’m] looking forward to when that day comes.”

But victory came at a cost after another injury to captain Martin Odegaard.

Kudus gets off the mark for Tottenham

Mohammed Kudus scored his first Tottenham goal to keep Thomas Frank’s team riding high.

Kudus’ second-half strike from the edge of the box secured a 2-1 win at Leeds to move Spurs up to third.

Advertisement

Spurs were unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and have lost just once in the league under Frank, who took charge during the off-season.

Kudus was one of Frank’s big signings in the offseason — joining from West Ham — and the forward produced the decisive moment at Elland Road, where he cut in from the right and fired low past Karl Darlow in the 57th minute.

Spurs led through Mathys Tel, whose deflected shot rocketed into the top corner.

Leeds, which was unbeaten at home since February, equalised through Noah Okafor from close range in the 34th.