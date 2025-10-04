Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI cricket captain

Test captain Gill takes over the 50-over leadership role ahead of the ODI series against Australia.

Rohit Sharma has been replaced by Shubman Gill as India’s one-day international (ODI) men’s captain, says the country’s cricket board.

Rohit was India’s all-format captain until June 2024 and has been included in India’s 15-man squad for the ODI series against Australia, along with star batter Virat Kohli, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Saturday.

Gill, who took over as the Test captain after Rohit’s retirement from the format in May, will take over the role ahead of the ODI series away in Australia starting on October 19.

Rohit has led India in the ODI format at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February and March, when his team won the title in the final against New Zealand in Dubai.

The 38-year-old also led India to their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2024 in Barbados, following which he announced his retirement from the 20-over format along with Kohli.

The stalwarts of Indian cricket have also hung up their boots in the longest form of the game following the 2024-25 Test tour of Australia.

Kohli, who turns 37 in November, has also retired from Test cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav replaced Rohit as the T20 international captain in July and led India’s triumphant run at the T20 Asia Cup 2025.

There were no surprises in India’s squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia.

🚨 India’s squad for Tour of Australia announced Shubman Gill named #TeamIndia Captain for ODIs The #AUSvIND bilateral series comprises three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia in October-November pic.twitter.com/l3I2LA1dBJ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2025