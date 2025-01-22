Real Madrid cruise past Salzburg, but Man City hit by PSG turnaround

Holders Real Madrid keep alive automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16, but PSG dent Man City hopes.

Champions League holders Real Madrid got back on track in Europe with a 5-1 victory over RB Salzburg to ensure they will not be eliminated at the first hurdle.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes struck twice each with French superstar Kylian Mbappe also on target in a ruthless display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side lost three of their first six games in a worrying start to the competition and will likely have to compete in the extra playoff round in February, which is part of the competition’s new format, unless they can scrape a top-eight spot.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo struck twice in the first half to help Madrid take control, with Mbappe netting soon after the break and Vinicius Junior grabbing a brace of his own.

Defeats by Liverpool, AC Milan and Lille put Madrid under pressure ahead of their final two group matches and their Austrian visitors started with vim, pinning back the Los Blancos.

Madrid created little of note until Rodrygo’s opener after 23 minutes changed the dynamic of the game.

Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Bellingham all click at last for Real

The winger, in sensational form in recent weeks with eight goals in his last nine games across all competitions, finished neatly after Jude Bellingham nudged a cross into his path at the back post.

His second goal was even better, set up by Bellingham with a brilliant backheel, which Rodrygo finished first time with a crisp curling strike.

Mbappe notched the third early in the second half, pinching the ball from Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Blaswich and tapping home to continue his own recent run of fine form after a shaky start to life at Madrid.

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric sent Vinicius Junior down the left with a fine pass for Madrid’s fourth, and the Brazilian finished with a powerful drive across Blaswich.

Vinicius netted again after Fede Valverde burst down the middle and put him through after a slick team move, with the forward stroking home with ease after losing his marker.

Mads Bidstrup slapped home a volley later on to offer Salzburg scant consolation, as well as carrying on Madrid’s unenviable run of conceding in each of their Champions League outings this season.

Despite the late setback, Madrid’s demolition job was just what they needed to settle nerves after their poor start.

Victory left Los Blancos 16th, a point behind Bayer Leverkusen in eighth, which is the final spot for direct qualification to the last 16.

PSG stun Man City with a comeback win in Paris

Paris St Germain clawed back from two goals down to stun Manchester City 4-2 in their Champions League match, leaving the English champions outside the playoff places and in danger of elimination.

Goals from PSG’s Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos turned the match on its head after City had taken the game by the scruff of the neck.

Substitute Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland struck in the 50th and 53rd minutes to give City a 2-0 lead, but fans who braved the torrential rain at Parc des Princes were treated to a brilliant comeback.

Dembele latched onto a cross from Barcola to sweep home a goal in the 56th minute. Barcola levelled for the home side four minutes later when he tucked in the rebound after Desire Doue’s blistering shot came back off the crossbar.

PSG parked themselves in City’s half and took the lead in the 78th minute when the visitors’ back line struggled to clear Vitinha’s free kick, leaving Neves to head in at the back post. Ramos added their fourth with a goal in stoppage time.

PSG climbed to 22nd in the table, while City dropped to 25th, one spot below the playoff qualifying spots.