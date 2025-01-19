Man Utd suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton as Onana error compounds misery

Andre Onana’s howler seals United’s home loss as struggling Spurs endure another loss at Everton in football’s Premier League.

Manchester United’s season has lurched further into turmoil after a 3-1 home loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

United endured a miserable defeat following goals from Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter at Old Trafford on Sunday that consigned United to a 10th defeat in the league.

Bruno Fernandes scored for United from the penalty spot, but the hosts were not helped by a howler from goalkeeper Andre Onana, who spilled a routine gather from a low cross into the box, allowing Rutter to tap home the loose ball.

It was the seventh defeat in 15 games overall under new head coach Ruben Amorim and highlighted the massive job the Portuguese manager has on his hands to revive the record 20-time English champions.

Brighton climbed to ninth place with 34 points, four points off the top four. United are 13th on 26, also from 22 games.

Brighton have won in six of their last seven league games with United and on their last three visits to Old Trafford.

The teams were led out by bagpipes in memory of club great Denis Law, who passed away this week, with a wreath laid at the centre circle by former manager Alex Ferguson.

Brighton led inside five minutes as Mitoma beat the offside trap on the left from Carlos Baleba’s long ball and his pass across goal provided a simple finish for the unmarked Minteh.

Advertisement

United won a penalty midway through the first half when Brighton attempted to play the ball out of defence, but goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen’s pass was poor and the ball fell to Joshua Zirkzee in the box.

Baleba put his arm on the shoulder of the striker, who went to ground. Referee Peter Bankes pointed to the spot, with Fernandes having no problem slotting home to level the score.

Brighton thought they were in front again seven minutes into the second period when United failed to clear a low free kick into the box and Pedro finished. But a VAR check ruled that Jan Paul van Hecke had kicked the foot of Diogo Dalot in the melee.

However, the visitors did get a second on the hour when Mitoma stretched at the back post ahead of United defender Noussair Mazraoui to turn in Minteh’s inviting cross.

Brighton then netted a third thanks to Onana’s horrendous error to make the game safe and leave United to dwell on their 10th league defeat.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur’s woeful campaign also sunk to new depths with a 3-2 loss at relegation-fighting Everton. But Nottingham Forest’s unlikely title challenge goes from strength to strength after a 3-2 win against last-placed Southampton.