The all-rounder has made himself availble for Pakistan’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in June after a successful stint with Islamabad United in the PSL.

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has announced he would come out of retirement to play in this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, four months after ending his international career.

The 35-year-old left-handed batsman and off-spinner anchored Islamabad United’s title triumph in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took five wickets and made an undefeated 19. He took 12 wickets and scored 126 runs during Islamabad’s 12 matches in the league.

“I’m happy to announce that after meeting PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board] officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan leading up to the T20 World Cup,” Wasim wrote in a post on social media on Saturday.

Wasim has played 55 one-day internationals and 66 Twenty20s for Pakistan but his fitness and attitude were often called into question by selectors.

He was part of Pakistan’s Twenty20 set-up in the series against New Zealand in April last year but his cut from the squad for the 50-over World Cup in October and November prompted him to call time on his international career.

Pakistan are due to play a five-match home T20 series against New Zealand next month before touring Ireland and England for six more matches ahead of the World Cup.

The 20-team T20 World Cup takes place in the United States and West Indies from June 1.

Pakistan will play their opening match against archrivals India on June 9 in New York, while their other group matches are slated against Canada (June 11) and Ireland on June 16.