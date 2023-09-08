Germany stun favourites US to reach the final of basketball World Cup

Gordon Herbert’s side will now face Serbia on Sunday for the World Cup title.

Germany has stunned the United States 113-111 to arrange a men’s basketball World Cup gold-medal showdown against Serbia.

Andreas Obst scored 24 points and Franz Wagner added 22 as Germany shredded the US defence for much of Friday’s high-intensity semifinal.

The US, down by 10 midway through the fourth period, nearly pulled off a comeback, getting within one point on two separate occasions in the final minutes.

But Steve Kerr’s side never got the lead, and it was Gordon Herbert’s players jumping and hugging as time expired.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points for the US, which got 21 from Austin Reaves, 17 from Mikal Bridges and 15 from Jalen Brunson. The US shot 58 percent – but let Germany shoot 58 percent as well, and that was the ultimate undoing.

Germany had been 0-6 against the US in World Cup or Olympic competition, usually getting blown out in those games.

Not this time. Once again, even bringing the only roster filled with all NBA players was not enough for the US at the World Cup.

The US finished seventh at the 2019 World Cup in China; this finish – third or fourth – will technically be better, but nothing other than gold was going to be satisfactory for USA Basketball.

Earlier, Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 by imposing their will in the paint and controlling the boards.

Five Serbian players scored in double digits, led by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Germany – the last unbeaten team left in the tournament at 7-0 – will play Serbia on Sunday at 12:40GMT for the World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Canada will also play the US for bronze, also on Sunday at 08:40GMT.