Live
Sports|Football

Russia protests Ukraine’s Euro 2020 football tournament kit

Ukraine national football team’s kit features Russian-annexed Crimea and popular nationalist slogans.

The football kits feature the contours of Ukraine that include Russia-annexed Crimea [Screenshot/Reuters]
The football kits feature the contours of Ukraine that include Russia-annexed Crimea [Screenshot/Reuters]
7 Jun 2021

Ukraine’s football federation has unveiled the national team’s Euro 2020 kits that features Russian-annexed Crimea and popular nationalist slogans, prompting Moscow’s ire.

Postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Euro 2020 will be played from June 11 to July 11 across 11 cities including Saint Petersburg.

In a statement published on Facebook on Sunday, Andriy Pavelko,  president of the Football Federation of Ukraine, said Ukrainian players will wear “special uniforms” and posted photos of the jerseys in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The football kits feature the contours of Ukraine that include Russia-annexed Crimea and the separatist-controlled regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as the words “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!”

“We believe that Ukraine’s silhouette will give strength to the players because they will fight for all of Ukraine,” Pavelko said.

The “Glory to Ukraine” slogan is a patriotic chant that became a rallying cry for protesters who removed a Kremlin-backed leader, Viktor Yanukovych, during a popular uprising in 2014.

The revolt was condemned as illegal by Moscow and sparked a crisis in ties between the two countries.

Russia annexed Crimea and supported Russian-speaking fighters in Ukraine’s east. The conflict has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

The “Glory to Ukraine” call and “Glory to the Heroes” response are associated with Ukraine’s decades-old fight for independence.

The slogans have drawn criticism from Moscow for their association with World War II-era nationalist groups who both fought against and cooperated with the Nazis.

‘Russia’s Crimea’

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova derided the football kits, saying Ukraine’s football team “attached Ukraine’s territory to Russia’s Crimea”.

The design, she said, brings to mind the art technique of “trompe l’oeil” that tricks the eye and creates the “illusion of the impossible”.

Zakharova also said that Euro 2020 organisers and fans “should know” that the Ukrainian rallying cry “imitates” the infamous Nazi slogan.

“During the war this Nazi battle cry was used by regular and irregular nationalist Ukrainian armed units,” Zakharova said on messaging app Telegram.

Several Russian MPs accused Ukraine of politicising football.

“This is totally inappropriate,” legislator Dmitry Svishchyov told Kremlin-backed RT, formerly known as Russia Today, urging UEFA, Europe’s football governing body, to act.

“Let our players then take to the pitch in T-shirts featuring the contours of the Russian empire that include Poland, Ukraine and Finland.”

Anatoly Vorobyov, former general secretary of the Russian Football Union, said UEFA might interfere if Russia formally protests.

Speaking to RT, he quipped the Ukrainians had designed the kits under the influence of “magic mushrooms”.

In 2018, former Croatia international Ognjen Vukojevic was kicked out of the World Cup semi-finalists’ delegation after posting a pro-Ukraine clip that caused a political dispute.

Following the quarter-final win over host nation Russia, Vukojevic posted an Instagram video featuring him and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, who shouted “Glory to Ukraine!”

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Sports

Brazil COVID inquiry staffers urge postponing Copa America

Brazil was unexpectedly chosen last week to host the Copa America by the South American Football Confederation despite its high coronavirus infection and death tolls [File: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]

‘All the love’: Osaka thanks fans after French Open withdrawal

Osaka said that post-match news conferences are detrimental to her mental health [Reuters]

Brazil captain suggests hosts against taking part in Copa America

A protest banner reads &#39;We don’t want the Cup, we want vaccine! Out Bolsonaro&#39; outside the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]

‘Brazil doesn’t need Copa America, it needs COVID vaccines’

The Brazilian national team is against the idea of having the tournament at home [Diego Vara/Reuters]
Most Read

In Pictures: ‘Sea snot’ on Turkey’s shores alarms residents

This aerial photograph taken on June 4, 2021, in Turkey&#39;s Marmara Sea at an Istanbul harbour shows mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Controversial Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies aged 57

TB Joshua was noted for making predictions and for his claims to cure various ailments and to make people prosper through miracles [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

Why are calls growing to investigate the Wuhan lab leak theory?

Calls for a more thorough investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, and the possibility it leaked from a Wuhan lab, have increased since a WHO-commissioned mission to the city. [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]