Live
News|Conflict

Ukraine says Russia still has 100,000 troops near its borders

Russian troops remain positioned near eastern Ukraine and in Crimea despite pullback order, says Ukrainian state security chief.

Russia's recent deployment of troops to its western border with Ukraine and annexed Crimea alarmed Kyiv and its Western allies [File: Vladimir Lavrov/Reuters]
Russia's recent deployment of troops to its western border with Ukraine and annexed Crimea alarmed Kyiv and its Western allies [File: Vladimir Lavrov/Reuters]
11 May 2021

Russia still has about 100,000 soldiers deployed near its western border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea despite Moscow announcing a military pullback last month amid soaring tensions with Kyiv, the head of Ukraine’s state security service has said.

Ivan Bakanov’s comments on Tuesday echoed earlier remarks by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who on Monday accused Russia of having failed to fully withdraw military hardware and troops from the border areas following the two countries’ standoff.

Russia’s military build-up took place against the backdrop of an uptick in fighting in Ukraine’s conflict-stricken eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatist forces since the rebels seized a swath of territory there in April 2014.

As part of Moscow’s manoeuvres, Russian military units also conducted exercises in the Black Sea region of Crimea, which  was seized from Kyiv in March 2014.

Russia did not publicly declare the number of soldiers it had moved to the border areas, but the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell in mid-April put the figure at more than 100,000.

NATO and the United States – the leading member of the transatlantic security alliance – meanwhile said the build-up was Russia’s largest since it undertook the annexation of Crimea.

Moscow defended the troop movements, saying they were part of a training exercise called in response to activity by NATO and Ukraine, which is an ally of the group but not a formal member.

After weeks of simmering tensions, it ordered a withdrawal of some troops beginning April 23.

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Luhansk, Ukraine [File: Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
But the crisis has sent Russia’s relations with Kyiv and its Western allies plunging to new lows, with ties also strained over Moscow’s treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, and accusations of hacking and election interference.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week said Washington could increase security assistance for Ukraine after what he called Russia’s “reckless and aggressive” actions in massing troops near the Ukrainian border.

During a visit to Kyiv, Blinken said Russia had left behind significant quantities of soldiers and equipment despite announcing the withdrawal of its forces from the area.

Blinken also said US President Joe Biden was keen to visit Ukraine and meet Zelenskyy, but gave no details on that, or on Washington’s view of Ukraine’s aspirations to join the NATO military alliance.

Zelenskyy said at the time that Russia had withdrawn only about 3,500 of the tens of thousands of troops deployed to the Crimean Peninsula.

Washington has been Kyiv’s most powerful backer since Russia annexed Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine began. Kyiv says the fighting has killed 14,000 people in seven years.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Instagram, Twitter blame glitch for deleted Sheikh Jarrah posts

Instagram said in a statement that an automated update last week caused content reshared by multiple users to appear as missing, affecting posts on Sheikh Jarrah, Colombia, and Indigenous communities in the United States and Canada [File: Jenny Kane/AP Photo]

Candidate registration opens for Iran’s presidential election

Iranian elections staff work to register candidates at the Interior Ministry in Tehran [Atta Kenare/AFP]

Amid protests, Colombian cities brace for more COVID infections

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez said protests make quarantine restrictions nearly unenforceable [Fernando Vergara/AP Photo]

Migrant children in US living in mass shelters, little oversight

The Biden administration has seen an increase of unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border, as adults are still turned away based on a COVID-19 emergency order [File: Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP]
Most Read

Death toll rises as Israel continues air raids on Gaza

Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City [Anas Baba/AFP]

Palestinians say 21 killed as Israeli air raids on Gaza continue

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

Melinda Gates met divorce lawyers when Epstein ties revealed: WSJ

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years of marriage in a May 3 joint statement posted simultaneously to their Twitter accounts [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Occupied East Jerusalem: Forced expulsions and raids on Al-Aqsa

Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday [Mahmoud Illean/AP]