T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs Afghanistan – Live updates

Unbeaten Pakistan looking for third win; Afghanistan will join Pakistan at the top of the group with a win.

Dubai's ring of fire will be on show in today's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan [Jason O'Brien/Action Images via Reuters]
By Faras Ghani
Published On 29 Oct 2021
|
Updated
3 minutes ago
  • Pakistan top of Group 2 with two wins out of two.
  • Afghanistan hammered Scotland by 130 runs in their first match.
  • Pakistan won the only T20 these sides have played against each other.
  • Afghanistan have won their last four T20 internationals.
  • Match starts at 6pm (14:00 GMT).

Afghanistan to bat

Afghanistan won the toss and have elected to bat.

Who is winning today?

Well, you have Pakistan supporters (and former players) backing Pakistan 👇:

Then you have Pakistan fans supporting both sides 👇:

Afghanistan put political trouble behind them

Afghanistan hammered Scotland in their opening match of the tournament, scoring 190-4, batting first before dismissing the opponents for just 60.

Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan shared nine wickets between them.

They are on a different ground with a much stronger opposition today but Pakistan will think twice before taking Afghanistan lightly.

Pakistan on verge of semi-finals

Pakistan came into the tournament after having their series against New Zealand and England cancelled. The Kiwis pulled out of their tour of Pakistan minutes before the start of the opening match. Three days later, England scrapped their tour.

Prior to that, three of their four T20 in the West Indies were rained off.

But they beat India by 10 wickets in their tournament opener before going past New Zealand. A win today and Pakistan will have a foot and some toes in the last-four.

Afridi (c) took two wickets in his first two overs against India [Satish Kumar/Reuters]
Source: Al Jazeera

