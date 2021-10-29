Afghanistan cricket team will take the field on Monday in the T20 World Cup, its first outing since Taliban takeover.
T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs Afghanistan – Live updates
Unbeaten Pakistan looking for third win; Afghanistan will join Pakistan at the top of the group with a win.
- Pakistan top of Group 2 with two wins out of two.
- Afghanistan hammered Scotland by 130 runs in their first match.
- Pakistan won the only T20 these sides have played against each other.
- Afghanistan have won their last four T20 internationals.
- Match starts at 6pm (14:00 GMT).
Afghanistan to bat
Afghanistan won the toss and have elected to bat.
Who is winning today?
Well, you have Pakistan supporters (and former players) backing Pakistan 👇:
Best wishes towards Team #pakistan Lets take the Crown Home today as well!!#PakvsAfg #T20WorldCup #pak pic.twitter.com/XmIoWQb7DO
— Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) October 29, 2021
Then you have Pakistan fans supporting both sides 👇:
I am supporting both teams in today’s match Pakistan vs Afghanistan
we are brother country Whichever team does well today a will Win
❤🇵🇰🤝🇦🇫❤🏏👍#PakvsAfg #T20WorldCup #PAKvAFG
— Ali Hassan🇵🇰🇹🇷🇵🇸 (@AliHassan89624) October 29, 2021
Afghanistan put political trouble behind them
Afghanistan hammered Scotland in their opening match of the tournament, scoring 190-4, batting first before dismissing the opponents for just 60.
Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan shared nine wickets between them.
They are on a different ground with a much stronger opposition today but Pakistan will think twice before taking Afghanistan lightly.
Pakistan on verge of semi-finals
Pakistan came into the tournament after having their series against New Zealand and England cancelled. The Kiwis pulled out of their tour of Pakistan minutes before the start of the opening match. Three days later, England scrapped their tour.
Prior to that, three of their four T20 in the West Indies were rained off.
But they beat India by 10 wickets in their tournament opener before going past New Zealand. A win today and Pakistan will have a foot and some toes in the last-four.