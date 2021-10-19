Revisited: Memorable moments from cricket’s T20 world cups

Al Jazeera takes a look at some highlights from cricket’s past six T20 World Cups.

The seventh edition of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup kicked off on Sunday.

The T20 format faced opposition when it started making inroads into international cricket in the 2000s as many experts questioned the competitiveness of the latest version and the need.

However, the format is now witnessing it’s seventh World Cup taking place in the space of 14 years, a figure that took ODIs 24 years (1975 to 1999).

Al Jazeera takes a look at some memorable moments from the past six T20 World Cup (formerly called World T20) editions:

1. It was ‘Gaylestorm’ in Johannesburg – 2007

Arguably the best batsman of the T20 format, Chris Gayle of the West Indies came out all guns blazing, smashing the format’s first-ever century in the opening game of the first Twenty20 World Cup in 2007.

The Caribbean power-hitter blasted a 57-ball 117, including 10 sixes and seven boundaries to lift his side to a huge total of 205 in Johannesburg.

But the West Indian bowlers failed to defend the target as Proteas finished the match with 14 balls to spare after losing just two wickets, thanks to a 90-run blitz by Herschelle Gibbs and a 22-ball 46 runs from Justin Kemp.

Gayle smashed 10 sixes during his 57-ball knock at The Wanderers Stadium [Julian Herbert/Getty Images]

2. Yuvraj’s six sixes – 2007

You pay a heavy price for upsetting Yuvraj Singh and England learned it the hard way following a heated argument in Durban.

It was in the 18th over when Andrew Flintoff hurled remarks at Singh after conceding a boundary. But it was Stuart Broad, bowling the next over, who paid the price.

Singh hit six sixes off the over, completed his half-century off just 12 balls (the fastest fifty in international cricket) and flattened England.

Yuvraj Singh acknowledges the crowd after he hit six sixes in an over by England’s Stuart Broad [Rogan Ward/Reuters]

3. Bowl-out misery – 2007

A Pakistan-India match has been described as the “mother of all games”.

It holds so much importance (and revenue) that cricket officials have admitted to rigging the tournament draws to ensure the two teams lock horns.

The two South Asian sides were involved in the first and last bowl out – newly introduced tie-breaker – after finishing their innings on 141.

Five bowlers from each side were asked to hit the stumps. For India, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa did the job while Pakistan’s Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi failed.

As the farcical end to a Pakistan-India match was reached, a bowl-out was banished from the tournament and replaced by a Super Over.

India’s players celebrate after they beat Pakistan during a bowl-out [Rogan Ward/Reuters]

4. Misbah’s scoop – 2007

Much to the delight of the fans and the organisers, India and Pakistan made it to the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup and it was another nerve-racking match.

Gautam Gambhir anchored India’s innings, smashing 75 from 54 balls after MS Dhoni elected to bat first, with India reaching 157.

Pakistan looked to be down and out at 104-7 in the 16th over before Misbah-ul-Haq helped stage a valiant fightback.

Needing 13 off the final over, Misbah hit Joginder Sharma’s full-toss for a six. But when Pakistan needed six from four balls with just one wicket in hand, Misbah opted for a scoop over fine leg and as Sreesanth caught the mistimed shot, India erupted in celebration.

India’s players celebrate their victory as Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq walks off the field [Mike Hutchings/Reuters]

5. When Lord’s turned orange – 2009

The Netherlands etched their name in history books after the “minnows” stunned hosts England at Lord’s.

England gave Netherlands a target of 163. After the end of the 19th over, the associate nation had reached 156-6.

Stuart Broad bowled the final over and while the pacer managed to bowl good yorkers, Edgar Schiferli and Ryan ten Doeschate managed to run five singles, escaping run out chances on at least four occasions.

Off the final delivery, Broad, while attempting a run out, allowed an overthrow and the Netherlands pulled off a stunner.

Tom de Grooth in action for Netherlands against England at ICC World Twenty20, 2009 [Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]

6. When New Zealand were ‘Guldozed’ – 2009

Pakistan faced New Zealand in a must-win game at The Oval in 2009.

Umar Gul was introduced in the 13th over with the Kiwis at 72-4. He dismissed Scott Styris in his first over before wreaking havoc to finished with figures of 5-6.

New Zealand were dismissed for 99, with Pakistan chasing the target comfortably in 13.1 overs for a six-wicket win.

It was the first five-wicket haul in T20 internationals and even made New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori raise eyebrows and allege ball-tampering in the post-match press conference.

Pakistan’s Umar Gul (R) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Peter McGlashan (L)

[Action Images/Scott Heavey/Livepic]

7. W,W,W,W,0,W – 2010

At the 2010 edition, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir produced one of the most destructive “death” overs in the history of international cricket.

At 191-5, Australia looked set to cross the 200-run mark but the 18-year-old, launching a barrage of yorkers in the final over, had other plans.

Amir went on to take three wickets and as the Aussies lost two wickets to run outs. The last over read W,W,W,W,0,W.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir celebrates as he takes the wicket of Australia’s Shane Watson [Action Images/Andrew Couldridge/Livepic/Reuters]

8. ‘Gangnam Style’ West Indies end drought – 2012

West Indies brought an end to their 33-year-long World Cup drought in a way that will be long remembered.

After overcoming hosts Sri Lanka by 36 runs in the final, West Indies players lit up Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium imitating the dance steps of Korean singer PSY from his famous number Gangnam Style.

It seemed so much fun for the onlookers that even the home fans forgot the shock of their team’s defeat and joined in.

West Indies’ Chris Gayle dances as the team celebrate winning the World Twenty20 final against Sri Lanka [Philip Brown/Reuters]

9. Sri Lanka break finals jinx – 2014

Sri Lanka had to give a fitting T20 farewell to Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara but the recent history of losing four ICC finals was not on their side as they faced mighty India in the 2014 decider in Dhaka.

The Islanders suffered defeats in 2009 and the 2012 T20 World Cup finals besides falling in the finals of the 2007 and 2011 50-over World Cups.

But Sangakkara ensured a victory for Sri Lanka in his last T20 international with an unbeaten 52 as Sri Lanka chased India’s modest 131 with 13 balls remaining.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara took Sri Lanka past India’s total in the final [A.M. Ahad/AP]

10. Carlos Brathwaite, remember the name – 2016

West Indies became the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice and Carlos Brathwaite made the feat possible with his incredible power-hitting in the final over of the thrilling final against England in Kolkata.

Chasing 156, West Indies needed 19 off the last six balls.

Brathwaite clubbed four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to make West Indies champions again.

His heroics earned him famous remarks from the commentary box by former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop.

“Carlos Brathwaite, remember the name.”

West Indies Carlos Brathwaite (right) celebrates with teammate Marlon Samuels after they defeated England in the final of the ICC World Twenty20 2016 tournament [Saurabh Das/AP]