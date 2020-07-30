Tensions are rising as the Trump administration wants the world to stop engaging with China.

Tensions are rising between Washington and Beijing after tit-for-tat consulate closures and a speech on "the China threat" by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The US says it wants to disengage with China because it is stealing intellectual property and becoming aggressive with its neighbours in Asia.

In this episode of The Bottom Line, our guest is Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Haass says the recent tensions are a classic display of an entrenched power (the US) trying to hold on to global power in the face of a rising power (China).

Watch the full interview with host Steve Clemons.

Source: Al Jazeera