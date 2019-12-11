In this episode of Studio B: Unscripted, US artist and activist Patrisse Cullors meets British Iraqi rapper and campaigner Lowkey, to talk race, politics, activism and protest.

In 2013, Cullors co-founded the Black Lives Matter activist movement which campaigns against violence and systemic racism. She helped to propagate the cause globally and in 2016 she published her book When They Call You a Terrorist - A Black Lives Matter Memoir - which became a New York Times bestseller.

Lowkey rose to fame in London's underground hip-hop scene, releasing several mixtapes which chronicled the harsh realities of life for many working-class people in the UK. His work also dissects the synergies between the "War on Terror", global imperialism and racism. He is an avid activist as a patron of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Stop the War coalition.

In this discussion, Cullors and Lowkey share their experiences of activism and protest, dissecting the relations between power and politics in constructing definitions and narratives about those challenging the status quo.

The views expressed in this programme are the guests' own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial stance.

Studio B, Unscripted is a free-flow conversation between two guests and a small audience, with no mediation, no MC, no TV presenter - focusing on what brings us all together and how we can tackle and discuss some of the big issues of our time.

Source: Al Jazeera News