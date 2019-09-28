Melting ice, rising seas, warming oceans - are we running out of time to stave off the worst effects of climate change?

Our oceans and ice sheets are warming fast, and time is running out to stop this.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has outlined the consequences for the planet in its latest report.

Planet SOS speaks to ice climatologist Jason Box from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, who has spent years witnessing the dramatic decline of Greenland's ice sheets.

Al Jazeera's environment correspondent Nick Clark also reports from South America, where scientists are battling to save fragile marine life such as corals.

Planet SOS then examines why, despite the latest warnings and massive protests around the world, the UN's climate action summit in New York this week failed to deliver any game-changing pledges to slash emissions, especially from large emitters such as the United States and China.

Also, Gulf Arab states are some of the world's worst polluters on a per-capita basis.

We ask Qatar's environment ministry what the country is doing to reduce its carbon footprint.

And finally, we meet two environmentalists in Kenya and New Zealand who are taking matters into their own hands.

