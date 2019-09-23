'Losing the race': UN chief calls on world to do more on climate

New York - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says climate change is the most important issue facing the world today, and that governments need to do more to slow the rise in temperatures that are already affecting people around the world.

As head of the UN over the past two-and-a-half years, Guterres has tried - with little progress - to resolve some of the world's most deadly conflicts.

Speaking ahead of the UN Climate Summit in New York, he told diplomatic editor James Bays on AL Jazeera's Planet SOS programme, that the climate crisis had only made the situation worse - accelerating and exacerbating conflict - and said leaders needed to take tough decisions in order to tackle the problem.

"We are losing the race," Guterres said. "Climate change is running faster than we are. This is getting worse by the day."

Pressed on US President Donald Trump, who has dismissed climate change to champion the fossil fuels that are contributing towards rising temperatures, Gutteres stressed that the science was clear and there was no doubt of the threat to people around the world, whether in the US or elsewhere.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries set out national targets to reduce carbon emissions in order to limit the rise in long term temperatures by either 2 degrees Celsius or 1.5 degrees Celsius and curb the effect of warming on world weather systems.

A damning new report just released by the UN has found that even if all countries met their goals, the world would still warm by between 2.9 degrees Celsius and 3.4 degrees Celsius.

It said current levels of ambition need to be tripled to meet the 2 degrees Celsius goal and increased five-fold to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal - technically still possible.