Nations fail to resolve differences over how to handle climate change, but scientists and civil society keep fighting.
Every part of the globe is feeling the heat of the climate and ecological emergency. Many of the world’s leading scientists are warning of an existential crisis in the face of irreversible and adverse changes to the earth’s climate. Al Jazeera’s environmental show Planet SOS explores the issues around climate, nature and pollution that make up the crisis facing the planet.
Planet SOS explores the battle for scarce water resources amid climate crisis. Plus, COP25 in Madrid.
A Planet SOS special on how the way we use land is both contributing to and affected by the global...
We travel to the island nation of Palau to explore the impact of rising seas and warming waters due...
We examine the melting ice sheets and glaciers of the Arctic that have unlocked a controversial mineral wealth.
Most extensive study into life on Earth says natural world is in decline. We talk to those trying to save it.
Melting ice, rising seas, warming oceans – are we running out of time to stave off the worst effects of climate change?
From the jungles of French Guiana to Somalia and New York, we look at the issues behind the crisis facing our planet.