A history of Arab-Israeli normalisation

On August 13, the UAE became the third Arab country to officially normalise relations with Israel.

What is normalisation with Israel?

On the official level, the term is used to describe an Arab country pursuing policies or actions that treat Israel its citizens as a "normal" part of the Middle East, without holding them accountable for past and continuing crimes against the Palestinian people.

Egypt was the first Arab country to normalise relations with Israel in 1979. Jordan followed suit 15 years later.

In this video, Al Jazeera's Linah Alsaafin gives a brief overview of the history of Arab-Israeli normalisation.

Source: Al Jazeera