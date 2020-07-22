British parliamentary committee said Russia meddled in the 2014 Scottish referendum.

The UK is considering tightening its security laws after an intelligence report on Russian interference.

A parliamentary committee says no one in government asked about Moscow's attempts to interfere in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and the Brexit vote two years later.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected the assessment, while the Kremlin called it "Russophobia".

But the allegations are raising questions about the extent of Russian influence on British society.

So, how should the UK respond?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Andrew Foxall - Director of the Russia and Eurasia Studies Centre, Henry Jackson Society in the UK

Dmitry Babich - Political analyst, Rossiya Segodnya

Nina Jankowicz - Disinformation Fellow at the Wilson Center and author of How to Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News and the Future of Conflict.

Source: Al Jazeera