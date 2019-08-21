August is normally a quiet month for Italians to enjoy their summer holidays. But politicians have been forced back to work to contain a crisis.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned, launching a blistering attack on Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.
He accused the leader of the far-right League party of sinking the coalition government and endangering the economy for personal and political gain.
Salvini wants to force a snap election as League is gaining popularity for its tough stance on immigration.
Will his gamble pay off?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Alberto Castelvecchi - Italian publisher and journalist
Emiliana de Blasio - Professor of political science at LUISS Guido Carli University
