Eight people jailed in one of the biggest ever cases of slavery operation in Europe.

They were told they’d get jobs and money and enjoy a new lifestyle. But hundreds of desperate people became victims of the largest modern slavery operation uncovered in the UK.

These people were trafficked from Poland, forced to live and work in horrific conditions, and threatened if they tried to escape.

Eight members of a crime gang have now been jailed for a total of more than 55 years.

With an estimated 40 million people living in slavery around the world, what can be done to stop modern slavery?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Phil Brewer - head of the Modern Slavery and Kidnap Unit at the Metropolitan Police

Joanna Ewart-James - executive director of the advocacy group Freedom United

Toby Cadman - international human rights lawyer

Source: Al Jazeera