The deadliest attack in Colombia for 15 years killed 21 people and injured dozens more.

A car bomb blast in Bogota on Thursday killed 21 people and devastated a police academy.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has blamed the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's last remaining rebel group.

He has renewed arrest orders for commanders who've been in Cuba for peace talks, in a sign that the bombing could threaten Colombia's fragile stability following half a century of conflict.

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Jorge Restrepo - Director of Conflict Analysis Research Centre (CERAC)

Arlene Tickner - Professor of international relations, Universidad Del Rosario

Kristian Herbolzheimer - Director, International Catalan Institute for Peace

Source: Al Jazeera News