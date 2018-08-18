Numerous challenges await former cricketer, who was sworn in as Pakistan's new prime minister in the capital.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was officially sworn in as Pakistan's new prime minister during a ceremony in the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday, marking a new beginning for politics in the country.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party (PTI) won the most seats in last month's general election, breaking the decades-long duopoly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Khan had campaigned for what he called a "new Pakistan", promising to end corruption and fix the struggling economy.

But the new leader has numerous challenges ahead, including bringing stability to cities and towns that have seen their share of violence over the years.

So, can Imran Khan deliver on his promises?

Presenter: Hoda Abdel Hamid

Guests:

Taimar Jharga - PTI member

Wajid Shamsul Hasan - former Pakistan high commissioner to the United Kingdom

Shiraz Paracha - director of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan

