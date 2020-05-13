A look at Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail as they battle for the future of the US Democratic party.

The United States Democratic Party appeared deeply divided during the 2020 presidential primary election. Two candidates emerged as the front-runners and put forward very different visions for the country's future.

Bernie Sanders energised large crowds, pushing for a Green New Deal to address the climate crisis, Medicare for All and tuition-free public college.

Joe Biden led the centrist lane with support from the Democratic establishment. Moderates believed Biden had the best chance to put together a coalition of supporters who could defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.

Before the coronavirus pandemic drew campaigning to a halt, Fault Lines followed both candidates and their fervent supporters in the two places that may have mattered most: South Carolina and Michigan.

In this episode, we hit the campaign trail to ask how progressive and moderate camps in the Democratic Party could shape its future.

Source: Al Jazeera