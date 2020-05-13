The United States Democratic Party appeared deeply divided during the 2020 presidential primary election. Two candidates emerged as the front-runners and put forward very different visions for the country's future.
Bernie Sanders energised large crowds, pushing for a Green New Deal to address the climate crisis, Medicare for All and tuition-free public college.
Joe Biden led the centrist lane with support from the Democratic establishment. Moderates believed Biden had the best chance to put together a coalition of supporters who could defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.
Before the coronavirus pandemic drew campaigning to a halt, Fault Lines followed both candidates and their fervent supporters in the two places that may have mattered most: South Carolina and Michigan.
In this episode, we hit the campaign trail to ask how progressive and moderate camps in the Democratic Party could shape its future.
Source: Al Jazeera