WHO has 7-8 'top' candidates for coronavirus vaccine: Live update

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is appealing for more funding to accelerate vaccine development for about seven to eight "top" candidates, according to the UN agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

More than 80,000 people are now known to have died in the United States from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, nearly 285,500 have died.

Russia is due to start easing coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, despite reporting a record number of cases the previous day.

France and Spain, two of the hardest pandemic-hit countries in Europe, are gradually easing the restrictions they imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tuesday, May 12

02:00 GMT - Indonesians receive rice rations from automated dispenser

Indonesia is rolling out "rice ATMs" in a bid to ensure those worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak can get the foods they need to survive.

The vending machines are packed with rations of good-quality rice and operated by magnetic cards.

"Each day we prepare 1.5 tonnes (of rice]) for around 1,000 residents," said Ibrahim, an army official supervising distribution in a military camp on the outskirts of Jakarta told Reuters. "We will continue doing it every day, without rest, even on weekends, we will distribute non-stop."

Ten machines have been set up in the capital with daily wage earners, the unemployed, those who do not own a house and people who live below the poverty line eligible for the rations.

A man collects his rice ration from an automated dispenser in Jakarta last week [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]

01:45 GMT - UK PM Boris Johnson forced to clarify confusing lockdown measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been forced to clarify his government's plans to ease lockdown measures in the United Kingdom after a pre-recorded speech on Sunday night led to confusion. chaos and parody.

And the parody - courtesy of comedian and actor Matt Lucas, and now watched millions of times - below.

00:30 GMT - Seven or eight "top" vaccine candidates: WHO chief

The World Health Organization chief says there are approximately seven or eight “top” candidates for a vaccine to combat the coronavirus and work on them is being accelerated.

WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus told a UN Economic and Social Council video briefing on Monday the effort to find a vaccine had been helped by the 7.4 billion euros ($8 billion) pledged a week ago by leaders from 40 countries, organisations and banks for research, treatment and testing.

But he added more funds would be needed.

“We have good candidates now,” Tedros said. “The top ones are around seven, eight. But we have more than a hundred candidates.”

“We are focusing on the few candidates we have which can bring probably better results and accelerating those candidates with better potential,” he said.

Tedros did not identify the top candidates.

00:05 GMT - Trump insists his administration has 'met the moment' on coronavirus testing

US President Donald Trump is insisting his administration has “met the moment” and “prevailed” on coronavirus testing.

Speaking in the Rose Garden at the White House, Trump reiterated that everyone who wants a test can get one, although officials later clarified that to everyone who “needs” a test.

The White House has now ordered everyone entering the West Wing to wear a mask, after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among staff.

23:55 GMT (Monday) - Gyms, hair salons in Brazil declared 'essential' services

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has declared gyms and hair and beauty salons "essential" services allowing them to remain open despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Right-wing Bolsonaro has been a vocal opponent of the lockdowns imposed by state and municipal governments across Brazil despite the mounting number of cases and deaths.

"The question of life has to be taken in parallel with jobs," Bolsonaro said on Monday outside his official residence. "Without the economy, there is no life, there are no doctors, there are no hospital supplies."

