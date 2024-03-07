Tunisia’s Fields of Resilience: The reality for female farmworkers

In rural Tunisia, a mother toils in the fields to secure life-changing surgery for her daughter.

From the cold of winter to the scorching heat of summer, Noura works long hours in Tunisia’s fertile fields to earn a living.

Alongside other women, Noura travels every day to the farm on the back of a truck. The women are poorly equipped and paid very little for the extreme working conditions.

Noura’s motivation comes from saving her daughter, Reem, from a similar fate. Reem was born with a congenital jaw abnormality and needs multiple surgeries.

Noura has little support from her husband who often threatens to leave. She has no option but to fight on her own to secure a better future for her daughter.

Tunisia’s Fields of Resilience is a documentary film by Maya Youssef.