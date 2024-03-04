A Vision of Justice: Chile’s first blind senator

An Indigenous mother rises in Chilean politics when she is caught in the crossfire of a polarised nation.

On her way to work, Fabiola Campillai was blinded when she was shot in the face with a tear gas canister by police during Chile’s 2019 uprising.

Despite having no experience in politics, the Indigenous mother and former factory worker decides to fight for justice and run for parliament.

Campillai is elected Chile’s first blind senator. The policeman who attacked her goes on trial as she meets other survivors of police brutality seeking reparations.

Campillai knows her fight is far bigger than just her case. But she faces another unexpected attack – this time from within Chile’s polarised parliament.

A Vision of Justice is a documentary film by Nancy Roberts.