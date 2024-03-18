London Grown: Roots of Resistance

In London, a city farmer battles to preserve her community’s green sanctuary in the face of soaring costs of living.

For at least a decade, Sandra Salazar D’Eca has taught the art of growing food in North London, with a focus on empowering the Black community.

What started as a hobby has become a vital survival strategy for many. But Sandra’s food growing projects come under threat when the council announces a three-fold increase in annual rents to local farming allotments.

“My life is finished,” says 88-year-old Momma Selma, who has been growing food in the allotment for 50 years.

Sandra leads a grassroots resistance to save the community’s sanctuary, but will she lose herself?

London Grown is a documentary film by Richard Mejeh.