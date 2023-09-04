A Man’s Man: Stories of men’s mental health in northeast England

An unflinchingly honest look at men’s mental health in the ever-changing industrial heart of the northeast of England.

In the northeast of England, which has the highest rate of suicide in the country, men struggle to confront mental health issues. But a group of men from working class backgrounds share their struggle with emotions in the face of violence, trauma and lack of self-love.

Each man is dealing with loneliness and isolation while grappling with his own vulnerabilities as he searches for his place in the world. The men reveal the devastating impact of toxic masculinity, the continued stigma surrounding mental health and the heartbreaking toll it inevitably takes. Remarkably, they reveal something else: the power of connection, the strength of community and the hope that comes from sharing their stories.

A Man’s Man is a documentary film by Myles Desenberg.