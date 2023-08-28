Monkey Man: Protecting rescued monkeys in the Peruvian Amazon

In the Peruvian Amazon, a man in his 70s faces leaving the monkeys he’s dedicated his life to protecting.

Orlando is a park ranger living in the depths of the Peruvian Amazon, surrounded by monkeys rescued from the illegal wildlife trade.

Paradoxically, he lives in a cage while the monkeys roam freely outside. It’s a dangerous life for Orlando who bears the scars from many monkey attacks as he reintegrates them back into the wild.

Now in his 70s, Orlando faces the threat of retirement saying that he’d die of sorrow if he returned to the city. Will he be forced into leaving the forest he calls home and the monkeys he has dedicated his life to protecting?

Monkey Man is a documentary film by Lisa Estella and Rodrigo Galdos-Tanguis.