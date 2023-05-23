This is Reality: Becoming East Timor’s social media icon

As the nation of East Timor reclaims its independence, Osme Gonsalves continues a war within himself.

Osme Gonsalves is an eccentric performance artist who is deeply frustrated by his young nation’s political apathy. So he creates a fictional alter-ego as a roving TV reporter called “Rambo Marabunta” to interrogate his fellow citizens’ disenchantment with politics in a country he fought for during its past occupation.

“Rambo” quickly gains notoriety on social media and catches the attention of a major national TV station, as he hopes to define a new voice for the future of a nation – in East Timor’s first reality TV show.

This is Reality is a film by Chris Phillips.