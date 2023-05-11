Desert Smugglers: Palestinians’ perilous journeys to Israel

Two Palestinian cousins risk their lives transporting undocumented workers from the occupied West Bank into Israel.

Hamouda and his cousin Ismail drive undocumented workers across the border from Palestine into Israel.

They speed across the rocky landscape, dodging Israeli military patrols and risking their lives on a daily basis. Spotters on the hills look out for the soldiers. If the drivers are caught, they will be sent to a military prison.

Living in poverty under Israeli occupation and with no chance of a work permit, Hamouda says he has no choice but to brave the dangers to support his family.

Desert Smugglers is a film by Daniel Carsenty and Mohammed Abugeth.