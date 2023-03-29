See Me As I Am: A courageous journey with autism

A coming-of-age story about a teenage girl diagnosed with autism who tries to find her place in the world.

Fifteen-year-old Rima dreams of doing the things her friends do. But it turns out that dreams can be hard to achieve, especially because of her autism diagnosis.

Rima tries to navigate the Danish education system as she attends a special needs class together with her best friend, Sarah. But she also faces closed doors and finds that only very limited options are offered to her.

Her mother, Fatme, encourages her to keep pursuing her dreams.

Later, as Rima approaches her 18th birthday, she must slowly learn to become more independent and find her own way regardless of her diagnosis.

See Me As I Am is a film by Louise Leth.