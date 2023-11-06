Rescue Mission Gaza: One day in the life of an emergency worker

One day, four bomb sites, two emergency hospital stops with Gaza’s Civil Defence under Israeli bombardment.

On day 22 of the war on Gaza, the Civil Defence is under enormous pressure as the Israeli bombardment intensifies. These first responders know that every mission could be their last. But until then, their humanity drives them. Join them on their rescue missions over one brutal day as they face life or death moral dilemmas. Dodging bombs, racing injured people to hospitals, digging children out of rubble – and then heading back out to do it all again, bomb after bomb – this raw and distressing film bears witness to those on the front line, saving lives in Gaza.