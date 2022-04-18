Kerim’s Climate Odyssey: The Climate Change Classroom on the Sea

A Norwegian climatologist sets sail in the Caribbean to understand the effects of climate change.

Kerim Nisancioglu is a climatology professor in Norway.

He knows the best way to engage the next generation of climate scientists is not in a lecture theatre, but on a ship-turned-research vessel in the Caribbean Sea.

He joins an international team of academics, activists and students on the One Ocean Expedition.

Their mission is to learn about the effects of climate change through the experiences of coastal communities on the front line.

After months of preparation, they set sail to collect and share climate data with governments around the world.

Kerim’s Climate Odyssey by Rosie Collyer.