Defending French justice: The lawyer representing an ISIL member

French lawyer, Nabil Boudi, fights to repatriate French citizens who are convicted ISIL members on death row in Iraq.

“What would you do if you were in my position?” asks Nabil Boudi. As a lawyer, he took an oath to advocate for French justice and defend those in need.

So when Bilel – a convicted ISIL (ISIS) member – calls from a prison in Iraq, Nabil agrees to take on his controversial case.

Bilel has been sentenced to death, a punishment abolished in France more than 40 years ago.

Nabil tries to understand those like Bilel, as he fights for their repatriation to stand trial in France. Despite threats and criticism, the lawyer believes that to not do so would be a betrayal of French justice.