Hungary: Fighting Hatred with Humour
A Hungarian political activist uses satire to fight fears stirred up by ultra-nationalists in her country.
Suzi Dada is a deputy mayor in Budapest and co-founder of the satirical political party, the Two-Tailed Dog – Hungary’s most popular political group on Facebook.
But not everybody finds them funny. Suzi frequently battles ridicule in the press, harassment from ultra-nationalists and police for her work, and a slow bureaucratic political system.
When Suzi is tipped off that a local authority is illegally dumping rubbish in an impoverished Roma village, she knows it is a job for her Two-Tailed Dogs, and they begin work on their latest political art stunt.
