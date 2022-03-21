Hungary: Fighting Hatred with Humour

A Hungarian political activist uses satire to fight fears stirred up by ultra-nationalists in her country.

Suzi Dada is a deputy mayor in Budapest and co-founder of the satirical political party, the Two-Tailed Dog – Hungary’s most popular political group on Facebook.

But not everybody finds them funny. Suzi frequently battles ridicule in the press, harassment from ultra-nationalists and police for her work, and a slow bureaucratic political system.

When Suzi is tipped off that a local authority is illegally dumping rubbish in an impoverished Roma village, she knows it is a job for her Two-Tailed Dogs, and they begin work on their latest political art stunt.