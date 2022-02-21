The Facility: How a Protest Erupted in a US Detention Centre

Detained immigrants share their harrowing accounts of life inside a US detention facility during the pandemic.

Held in an infamous American detention centre as the pandemic spreads, a group of immigrants organise in protest to demand protections and their release.

Separated from their families and fearing for their lives, they take bold actions.

But officials who run the detention centre are intent on keeping these men and women silent.

Filmed using cameras attached to tablets installed inside the detention centre cell blocks, this is a real-time chronicle of life in an immigration facility.