A talented young Malian footballer’s dream comes true when he joins a professional European football club.

Abdoulaye Diaby, the rising star of Malian football, realises his dream to play in Europe.

At 18 years old, he left Bamako, his friends, his family, and his girlfriend, when recruited by the Royal Antwerp F C, the oldest club in the Belgian Pro League.

The film tells the story of his first season in Europe.